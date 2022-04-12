 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Essential education reporting in New York

Site search

Newsletters Donate

Filed under:

Shelter-in-place order for some Brooklyn schools after Sunset Park subway shooting

By Amy Zimmer and Christina Veiga
Many Brooklyn schools were sheltering in place after a gunman opened fire at a Sunset Park subway station on Tuesday.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Numerous Brooklyn schools were under shelter-in-place orders following the shooting in a Sunset Park subway station Tuesday as the gunman remained at large.

Education department officials said all schools “in the area” were subject to the shelter order out of an abundance of caution. They did not disclose how many schools were impacted, but several schools emailed parents saying all schools in District 15 were sheltering. By mid-afternoon, the order was lifted at the majority of schools.

Officials said that the shelter-in-place order remained in effect until dismissal at the following schools: PS 24, Sunset Park High School, PS 371, Little Brooklyn Pre-K Center on 25th Street, and Little Brooklyn Pre-K Center on 25th Street. MTA shuttle buses will be available for students, and parents were encouraged to contact school administrators for more specific information.

Parents can expect additional police presence at the schools, as the education department said school safety officers and the NYPD “will provide extra support for a safe transition home.”

“We’re praying for all New Yorkers who were injured or affected by today’s attack,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a virtual address. He is isolating at Gracie Mansion after testing positive for COVID.

No students or staff were able to enter or exit schools after the incident around 8:30 a.m. in which a gunman, in a gas mask and orange construction vest, threw smoke bombs on a crowded N train and opened fire, shooting 10 people and injuring at least six others, according to fire department officials. The incident happened at the platform of the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park, which is located in Brooklyn’s District 15 school district, which also spans Red Hook, Park Slope, Carroll Gardens and Cobble Hill.

“We are working closely with NYPD and school leadership to ensure that every school has the supports they need as we work to ensure the safety of our school communities. We will share updates as they become available,” Chancellor David C. Banks said in a statement.

It was unclear how long the shelter-in-place would be in effect or how dismissal would be impacted. The shooting occurred within blocks of several schools, including Sunset Park High School.

Some Brooklyn schools emailed parents to reassure them. “All students are safely within the school building and it is business as usual with all classes continuing as scheduled,” read an email to parents at the Boerum Hill School for International Studies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In School safety

The COVID-19 outbreak is changing our daily reality

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing the information families and educators need, but this kind of work isn't possible without your help.

Connect with your community

Find upcoming New York events

Events

  1. Apr 13 – Navigating School Discipline
  2. Apr 13 – Ace The Demo! A Workshop for Educators
  3. Apr 13 – Teacher Workshop – Resist and Reclaim: Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
  4. Apr 13 – NYC High School Admissions: Strategies for Success
  5. Apr 14 – Self-care for Parents & Caregivers / Autocuidado para Padres y Cuidadores

The Latest

‘You have to heal as a community’: How a Bronx school is coping with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo

By Alex Zimmerman

New York officials vote to scrap edTPA teacher certification exam 

By Reema Amin

Here are education highlights from New York’s state budget

By Reema Amin

New York’s $7 billion deal could pave the way for universal child care

By Christina Veiga and Reema Amin

Summer jobs for all — except NYC’s undocumented youth

By Reema Amin

De Blasio promised to overhaul NYC’s ‘gifted’ programs. Chancellor David Banks will likely shift course.

By Christina Veiga

Sign up for the newsletter Chalkbeat New York

Sign up for our newsletter.