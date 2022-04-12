Numerous Brooklyn schools were under shelter-in-place orders following the shooting in a Sunset Park subway station Tuesday as the gunman remained at large.

Education department officials said all schools “in the area” were subject to the shelter order out of an abundance of caution. They did not disclose how many schools were impacted, but several schools emailed parents saying all schools in District 15 were sheltering. By mid-afternoon, the order was lifted at the majority of schools.

Officials said that the shelter-in-place order remained in effect until dismissal at the following schools: PS 24, Sunset Park High School, PS 371, Little Brooklyn Pre-K Center on 25th Street, and Little Brooklyn Pre-K Center on 25th Street. MTA shuttle buses will be available for students, and parents were encouraged to contact school administrators for more specific information.

Parents can expect additional police presence at the schools, as the education department said school safety officers and the NYPD “will provide extra support for a safe transition home.”

“We’re praying for all New Yorkers who were injured or affected by today’s attack,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a virtual address. He is isolating at Gracie Mansion after testing positive for COVID.

No students or staff were able to enter or exit schools after the incident around 8:30 a.m. in which a gunman, in a gas mask and orange construction vest, threw smoke bombs on a crowded N train and opened fire, shooting 10 people and injuring at least six others, according to fire department officials. The incident happened at the platform of the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park, which is located in Brooklyn’s District 15 school district, which also spans Red Hook, Park Slope, Carroll Gardens and Cobble Hill.

“We are working closely with NYPD and school leadership to ensure that every school has the supports they need as we work to ensure the safety of our school communities. We will share updates as they become available,” Chancellor David C. Banks said in a statement.

It was unclear how long the shelter-in-place would be in effect or how dismissal would be impacted. The shooting occurred within blocks of several schools, including Sunset Park High School.

Some Brooklyn schools emailed parents to reassure them. “All students are safely within the school building and it is business as usual with all classes continuing as scheduled,” read an email to parents at the Boerum Hill School for International Studies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.