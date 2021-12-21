 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Essential education reporting in New York

Site search

Newsletters Donate
Donate today Support Chalkbeat to keep our local-first education coverage thriving in 2022.

Filed under:

NY cancels January Regents exams as COVID cases surge

By Christina Veiga
A student answers a question on a test using a pencil.
New York education Commissioner Betty Rosa canceled the January Regents on Tuesday, citing a “daunting” spike in coronavirus cases across the state. 
PhotoAlto / Odilon Dimier / Getty Images

New York students won’t take Regents exams this January. New York education Commissioner Betty Rosa canceled the winter tests on Tuesday, citing a “daunting” spike in coronavirus cases across the state.

No decisions have been made yet regarding the June and August exams, which far more students take. Officials previously said they planned to move forward with spring testing.

“Given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, the recent acceleration in COVID-19 infections, and continuing upheaval the virus has caused in schools across the state, this decision is the right one,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said in a statement.

The state education department also said officials will seek approval from the Board of Regents to once again eliminate the exam requirement for graduation for students who had planned to take the January tests — as long as students pass the course that normally would culminate in taking a Regents.

New York high schoolers typically must pass five Regents exams to graduate. Typically, about 300,000 students take the tests in January, while 1.6 million take them in the summer, according to figures officials previously shared with Chalkbeat.

This will mark the third consecutive year of pandemic-related disruptions to the stalwart exit exams, which have been administered since the 1800s. Last year, the state canceled most Regents, and officials dropped the exams as a graduation requirement. Only the Regents exams in Algebra I, English, living environment, and earth science were given last year, because of federal testing requirements.

New York City schools have been grappling with a sudden spike in coronavirus cases. Seven schools were closed as of Monday, city data shows. There were more than 300 full classroom closures, and almost 3,000 partial closures — representing an enormous disruption to learning for students.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned that the surge is expected to last through January.

New York City schools close Friday for winter break, and students won’t return to buildings until Jan. 3. By then, there will be a new mayor: Eric Adams begins his term on New Year’s Day.

Next Up In Assessment and testing

Help Chalkbeat raise $80k by Dec 31

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit newsroom filling a vital community need. We could not do this without you, and we need your support to keep going in 2022.

Connect with your community

Find upcoming New York events

Events

  1. Dec 22 – NYC DOE: AIMS (Acquisition, Integrated Services, Meaningful Communication, and Social Skills) Program / Programa AIMS: Adquisición, servicios integrados, comunicación significativa y habilidades socia
  2. Jan 4 – Turning 5: The Kindergarten Admissions Process
  3. Jan 6 – Cumpliendo 5: Admisión al kínder
  4. Jan 6 – Brave Classrooms: Taking on Antisemitism in Schools Mini-Course
  5. Jan 11 – Turning 5: Understanding the Kindergarten IEP

The Latest

Remote instruction, excused absences: Some NYC schools take matters into their own hands as COVID cases mount

By Christina Veiga

New York may soon ditch its controversial teacher certification exam

By Reema Amin

NYC’s rising COVID cases strain school response time on quarantines and closures

By Amy Zimmer and Christina Veiga

New York City Council punts on bill to reduce class sizes after school officials said the proposal was unworkable

By Alex Zimmerman

NYC announces 2022-23 admissions policies for middle and high schools

By Christina Veiga

Could NYC families once again have a remote option? Incoming Chancellor David Banks says yes.

By Alex Zimmerman

Sign up for the newsletter Chalkbeat New York

Sign up for our newsletter.